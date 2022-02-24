What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is getting a new show called Disclaimer.
- It will be directed by Alfonso Cuarón and star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.
- A report now says that Sacha Baron Cohen may be joining the project.
A new report claims that Oscar-nominee Sacha Baron Cohen may be in talks to join the Apple TV+ show Disclaimer that was announced at the end of last year.
From Deadline:
Oscar nominee Sacha Baron Cohen is in talks to join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in Disclaimer, the Apple TV+ series adaptation of the Renee Knight novel that is being written, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón.
The report does not provide any further information about what stage the talks are at, or whether Cohen is likely to join the project or not. It merely notes that its director and signed stars are keeping Cohen's role "under wraps."
Apple announced Disclaimer in December, a show based on the novel by the same name and written by Renee Knight. From Apple:
"Disclaimer" will star Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.
The show on the surface promises to be another exciting addition to the growing list of Apple TV+ shows on its streaming platform. Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
