Yes, of course, you can put an AirTag on or in your suitcase, but the Samsara Tag Smart suitcase makes it easier and more secure. It has a special compartment that the AirTag fits into perfectly which is visible from the outside but only accessible from the inside. The suitcase even comes with an AirTag, labeled with a Samsara sticker and ready to go. Plus, this carry-on suitcase has a flat top and is intended to be used as a laptop desk on the go.

Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage: Price and availability

The Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage is available only on Samsara's website. While the retail price is $595, it's currently on sale for $445. Choose from two colors: silver and matte black. Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage: What's good

This is a sharp-looking carry-on suitcase with an Apple AirTag compartment for easy tracking. It measures 9-by-13-by-22 inches and has a 44-liter capacity. The suitcase sports a flat top, so you could use the suitcase as a laptop desk to get some work done or watch a movie at the airport. The expandable telescopic handle and 360° spinner wheels function smoothly, as you'd expect. You also get an eight-piece travel bag set, which includes zippered and drawstring bags of various sizes, a dust cover for the suitcase, a super-light duffel-style bag, and even a lightweight garment bag for dressier clothing on hangers. The Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage is made from recycled aviation-grade aluminum and durable polycarbonate. The suitcase includes an AirTag; the tab has already been pulled out so it will start trying to set itself up on your iPhone before you even open the box! The AirTag also has a Samsara sticker on the back. Once you set up your AirTag with the FindMy app on your iPhone or iPad, you can place it in the designated compartment. Unzip the lining inside the suitcase and unscrew the compartment. Place the AirTag inside, "Apple" side down, and replace the cover. The AirTag's Apple logo will be visible from the outside of the suitcase via the compartment's window, but the only way to access the AirTag is by opening up the suitcase. The suitcase has TSA-compliant combination locks.

This super suitcase is easy to track with an AirTag snugly inside its built-in compartment

Of course, you can always use one of the best AirTag luggage tags to attach an AirTag to your suitcase. But if it's hanging from your bag, there's a chance it could fall off or be removed in transit. With Samsara's Tag Smart AirTag Luggage, someone would have to crack the combination lock into order to get at your AirTag. You can always stow an AirTag loose inside your luggage, but you might lose track of it in there (or accidentally pull it out when unpacking and leave it somewhere). Having the AirTag secure in its designated compartment is not only safer, but since it's visible from the outside, it could be a theft deterrent as well. A locked, tracked suitcase may be less appealing to thieves than something easier to grab and go. Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage: What's not good

At 10.8 pounds, this is on the heavier side for a carry-on. It's not an issue to pull around by the handle, but placing it in an overhead compartment can be a challenge for some. There is no padded laptop compartment, so you'll want to put your iPad, MacBook, or MacBook Pro in a sleeve before packing it. This suitcase is pretty pricey for a carry-on bag, even with all of its great features. Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage: Competition

The Kabuto Smart Carry-On lets you unlock it with your fingerprint and it contains a battery for charging your devices on the go, but it doesn't have a designated AirTag compartment. It does have a laptop compartment.

The Waterfield Air Duffel is a much smaller, lightweight carry-on bag. It has a shoulder strap rather than wheels. There is no special AirTag compartment, though it has plenty of pockets, including a padded laptop compartment and a second, smaller one for your iPad. Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a built-in AirTag compartment (and included AirTag) for easy tracking

You want a carry-on suitcase that doubles as a laptop desk

You want a high-quality carry-on suitcase with lots of additional packing bags included You shouldn't buy this if... You want something more lightweight

You want a built-in laptop compartment

It's out of your budget If you're looking for high-end smart luggage with a built-in AirTag compartment that can also be used as a laptop desk, you'll certainly want to check out this suitcase. However, if you'd rather have a lighter or cheaper bag or you need a built-in padded laptop compartment, keep shopping. 4.5 out of 5 The Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage carry-on suitcase is amazing. It has all of the features you'd expect from a high-end piece of luggage, such as TSA-compliant combination locks, 360° spinning wheels, telescopic handle, and eight travel bags includes. But the stand-out features for Apple enthusiasts are the AirTag compartment and included AirTag. Plus it has a flat top which is designed to be used as a laptop desk on the go.