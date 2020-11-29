In need of some earbuds for someone as a gift this holiday season? Perhaps they would benefit from the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which are on sale for an amazing $129.99 price at Amazon for Cyber Monday . That's $40 off, or 24% off the normal $169.99 price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have a unique bean-shape to them that is sure to turn heads. At this price, it's hard to pass up the incredible sound they offer.

While Samsung Galaxy Buds aren't the best option for Apple users , they are great for those who use Android devices, specifically Samsungs. And with the holidays coming up, these will be a perfect gift for someone ... if you're not going to use them yourself. ( AirPods are still our recommended option for Apple users).

With the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, you get four color options, though only the Mystic Black and Mystic White options are $129.99 — the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Red colors are slightly higher at $139.99. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also have AKG-tuned 12mm speakers and enhanced bass tone, so all of your audio comes out with studio-quality sound. You also get Active Noise Cancellation on these earbuds, so you can tune out everything around you for distraction-free listening. But with just a tap, you can let some outside noise filter in so you aren't completely oblivious to dangers around you, or when you just need to listen for your name.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have about 5.5 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC, or about 6 hours with ANC off. To make things even better, the wireless charging case for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also doubles as a wireless charger itself, in case you need to power up your phone on-the-go. And if you have a Galaxy smartphone or tablet, there is always-on assistance with Bixby.

They'd make a great holiday gift for the Android user in your life, and hey, they look like beans. What's not to like here?

For more savings, don't miss out the other great Cyber Monday deals we've found!