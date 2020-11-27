Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a new gaming monitor for your gaming setup. When it comes to this Samsung QLED monitor, it's very much go big, or go home.

QLED, 49-inches, what more do you need to know?

The Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is a 49inch behemoth QLED gaming monitor. An ultrawide dual QHD curved monster, it's the equivalent of playing on two 27-inch QHD displays side by side for the ultimate combination of size and productivity. As you'd expect that this price, it refreshes at 120Hz with AMD FreeSync 2 technology and has HDR 1000 for increased brightness.

This monitor also has a neat picture by picture function, letting you connect two different devices, like a console and a computer, and maintaining the original quality from both whilst viewing them side-by-side, that includes the new Xbox and PS5, as well as a laptop, gaming PC, Desktop, or a Mac. From Samsung:

Winner of the 2019 CES Innovation Awards, the Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (LC49RG90SSNXZA) is optimized for almost any genre of game, whether you're playing an RPG, FPS, RTS, and more. Eye Saver Mode reduces blue light emissions, and Flicker-Free technology suppresses distracting screen flicker. Equivalent to dual 27-inch QHD displays side by side, the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 curved LED gaming monitor immerses you in detail and color. AMD FreeSync 2 HDR technology and a 120Hz refresh rate provide crisp images even in fast motion scenes. A spectacle to behold, the 49-inch CRG9 is built to help you win more and do more with the help of HDR content display, reduced input latency, and Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) for effortlessly smooth gameplay.

The full resolution of the 49" screen is 5120x1440p, so it's not 4K. It also has a snappy 4ms response time, 1 HDMI port, 2 DisplayPort, and 4 USB ports.