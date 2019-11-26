Cloud storage is great for a lot of things, and maybe the most convenient choice for most people. But for me, you can't really beat a good external hard drive. And now that the iPad has external drive support, I want something that's both fast and light enough to carry anywhere. And for that, you can't beat the Samsung T5.

Samsung has made excellent SSDs for a long time now. They're fast, reliable, and, increasingly, much cheaper than they used to be. Still, you generally pay a premium for an SSD compared to a spinning disk HDD of similar capacity, so when you can get an SSD on sale, you absolutely should.

What makes the T5 so great comes down to three things: size, speed, and USB-C. First, we've got size. This thing is tiny, and extremely pocketable. It's also very light. SSDs tend to be lighter than HDDs, but that extra portability is all the better for an ultra-mobile setup.

Then there's speed. The Samsung T5 has read/write speeds of up to 540MB/s. It's really fast, and if you keep, for instance, a photo library on this drive, you'll be happy to know that editing directly from this drive is still fast.

That brings us to USB-C. Reversible, quick, and increasingly common, USB-C helps you get the most out of your drive's read/write speeds by supporting it with fast data transfers between your device and the drive. Using this to transfer files to and from my iPad Pro, I've noticed that everything happens almost instantly almost like the drive is a native part of my iPad's file system. What's more, it comes with both USB-C-to-USB-C and USB-C-to-USB-A cables, so you'll be able to plug it into any computer regardless of which USB ports it has.

While I've had the 512GB version for a while now as a general purpose drive when I don't want to keep certain files in the cloud (I can't bring myself to trust tax documents there, for instance), the 1TB is a great way to keep a photo library mobile between multiple devices, especially if you don't keep most of your images in iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, or some other cloud service.

I've used a lot of external hard drives for a lot of different purposes, from storing games to holding onto photos. The Samsung T5 is the best one you can get right now, and at $138, now's a great time to pick up the 1TB version to start saving your stuff on something fast, light, and local.