- Samuel L. Jackson will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.
Reported by Variety Samuel L. Jackson has signed on to star in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a new limited series that will premiere on Apple TV+.
The six-episode series follows the story of Grey, a 91-year-old man who temporarily gains back his memory and uses it to solve his nephew's death.
The six-episode series is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who will adapt the book for the screen. Jackson stars as the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91 year old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he's given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew's death and come to terms with his past.
Jackson Walter Mosley, the author of the book that the series is based on, will executive produce the show. Jackson has already worked with Apple before when he starred alongside Anthony Mackie in the Apple TV+ film The Banker.
Jackson previously partnered with Apple on the release of the film "The Banker," in which he starred opposite Anthony Mackie. This also marks the second series starring role Jackson has signed onto in his career. Variety exclusively reported in September that Jackson would reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new series for Disney Plus, which was confirmed to be based on the "Secret Invasion" comics during Disney Investors Day.
It is currently unclear when production will begin on the series or when it will debut on Apple's streaming service.
