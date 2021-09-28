Sarah Drew and Carsyn Rose are set to make their Apple TV+ debut.

As reported by Deadline the two actresses have signed on to star in "Amber Brown," a new comedy series that will premiere on the company's streaming service.

"Amber Brown" follows the story of a girl who, while dealing with her parent's divorce, discovers her voice through art and music.

Grey's Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew and child actor Carsyn Rose (The Rookie) headline Amber Brown, an Apple TV+ single-camera comedy series based on the bestselling books by Paula Danziger. The series, which co-stars Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State) and newcomer Liliana Inouye, is written and directed by Bonnie Hunt (Life with Bonnie), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Filming on the series, produced by Boat Rocker, is underway in Salt Lake City. Amber Brown is described as an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents' divorce. Rose plays Amber Brown, an everykid who is going through what many children experience, and making sense of her new family dynamic through her sketches and video diary. Drew plays Amber's mother Sarah, a good, caring mom with strict rules. Brooks plays Sarah's boyfriend, Max; Inouye plays Amber's friend Brandi Colwin. Bob Higgins (Dino Ranch) and Jon Rutherford (A Tale Dark & Grimm) are executive producing for Boat Rocker.

It is currently unknown exactly when "Amber Brown" will premiere on Apple's streaming service. If you want to ensure you can enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.