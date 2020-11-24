If you're in the market for a premium pair of headphones this Black Friday season, then you can't go too far wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones.

Noise canceling belongs to Bose and the company's current flagship device is one of the best.

The Bose QC 35 II headphones are one of Bose's best offerings and have been a powerhouse in the industry since they were first introduced in 2017. Features include 20 hours of battery life whilst using noise cancelation, quick-charge technology, and Google Assistant support. Our only real gripe with them was how expensive they are, until now...

$199 at Amazon, you can currently save a whole $100 on the standard price of the QC 35 II headphones, featuring three levels of noise cancelation. They are also Alexa-enabled for voice control of music and more, as well as a dual-microphone system for crystal clear communication.

The QC35 IIs have an IPX rating of 4 for sweat/moisture resistance and are available from Amazon in Black, Silver, and Rose Gold. If you're not convinced, or want to check out the rest of the market, you can always take a look at our Best Black Friday headphone deals roundup, headlines include:

As you can see, the $199 price tag of the QC35 II model puts them at a very low price bracket, and really excel compared to the competition. Move fast if you want to take advantage of this awesome Black Friday deal.