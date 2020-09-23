Just last week, Apple took the wraps off its all-new Apple Watch models and, with the announcement, discontinued last year's Apple Watch Series 5. Since the device has been officially removed from the product lineup, now is the perfect time to snag a deal on one as retailers clear their inventory to make way for the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE.
Right now, you can save up to $130 on the Apple Watch Series 5 at a couple of retailers. Amazon is taking $130 off the 44mm GPS model while supplies last, and Nike is also discounting Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models in a variety of styles.
Strap on some savings
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 at $100 off, with Nike discounting the Nike+ variants by even more. This generation is being discontinued, so once they are gone, they are gone for good!
$329.00
$429.00 $100 off
Though no longer the latest model, the Series 5 is still a stellar smartwatch, and this discount lets you get some of the top-tier features for not much more than the more stripped back SE.
It was the first Apple Watch to feature an always-on display, which the SE lacks, meaning you can check the time without a big arm movement. It's also capable of conducting an ECG, something the SE cannot do, plus all of the advanced fitness tracking and notifications of the models that came before it. It's got a built-in compass and 32GB of onboard storage for music, podcasts, and more.
If you're unsure of which Apple Watch is right for you, we've put together comparison guides between the Series 6 and Series 5 as well as the Apple Watch SE and Series 3.
