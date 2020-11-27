Beats by Dr. Dre are a popular pick with any Black Friday sale, but Best Buy is taking things to a whole other level with its sale on the entire lineup of what Beats has to offer.
Even the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are part of the sale, headphones so good that iMore's Lory Gil called them a "pro upgrade from the Beats Solo 3 with better material, H-1 chip support, and of course, noise-canceling."
If you have been trying to track down a pair of Powerbeats, BeatsX, Powerbeats Pro, or Solo Pro wireless headphones, the Best Buy Black Friday sale has you covered with some of the best savings we've ever seen on all of them.
Still got W1: BeatsX
BeatsX Wireless headphones offer eight hours of battery life and Fast Fuel will give you another 2 hours of listening time with just a five-minute charge. The headphones also feature Apple's W1 chip for easy connection between your Apple devices and RemoteTalk for enabling Siri.
Power for hours: Powerbeats
The Powerbeats wireless headphones almost double the listening time of the BeatsX headphones to 15 hours of battery life. The H1 chip makes connecting to your Apple devices a breeze and also improves range and protects against dropouts. The ear hooks are great for those who have trouble keeping other earbuds secure.
True wireless: Powerbeats Pro
The Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones are Beat's truly wireless headphones that offer 9 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the charging case. They feature Apple's H1 chip for seamless connection to your Apple devices and ear hooks to keep them secure for any workout you can throw at them.
On the ear: Solo Pro
The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones offer Active Noise Cancelling to block out your surroundings and let you focus on your music, movie, or podcast. It also features a Transparency Mode to help you stay aware of what's going on around you. The headphones pack up to 40 hours of battery life and the H1 chip for easy connection with your Apple devices.
Get more great Black Friday deals
A Beats Black Friday sale is a staple of the shopping holiday, and Best Buy's sale offers some of the best prices we've ever seen for these headphones. If you're not feeling the beat but are still looking for some great headphones, check out our list of the Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2020.
If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.