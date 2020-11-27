Beats by Dr. Dre are a popular pick with any Black Friday sale, but Best Buy is taking things to a whole other level with its sale on the entire lineup of what Beats has to offer.

Even the Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are part of the sale, headphones so good that iMore's Lory Gil called them a "pro upgrade from the Beats Solo 3 with better material, H-1 chip support, and of course, noise-canceling."

If you have been trying to track down a pair of Powerbeats, BeatsX, Powerbeats Pro, or Solo Pro wireless headphones, the Best Buy Black Friday sale has you covered with some of the best savings we've ever seen on all of them.

A Beats Black Friday sale is a staple of the shopping holiday, and Best Buy's sale offers some of the best prices we've ever seen for these headphones. If you're not feeling the beat but are still looking for some great headphones, check out our list of the Best True Wireless Earbuds in 2020.

If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.