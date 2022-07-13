There's a massive smartwatch world beyond Apple Watches, so if you're not looking to browse some of the best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals and would rather look elsewhere, boy do we have some deals for you. Right now Amazon is offering up to $150 off a number of Garmin Venu watches and there some real stunners in the list, starting with the lowest priced Garmin Venu for just $202 at Amazon.

If you're looking for the biggest discount, the Garmin Venu is where it's at. This GPS smartwatch features body energy monitoring as well as the ability to stream music from the likes of Spotify. It's also perfectly suited to track your most popular exercises with pool swimming, running, yoga, and more all supported by default.

Right now Amazon's Prime Day offerings include no fewer than three different Garmin Apple Watch competitors. All of these smartwatches are circular as well, something that Apple seems determined that it won't offer, including on the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

With that being said, let's dive into the three options available with heavy Prime Day discounts. Make sure you pick them up soon because time is almost up with Prime Day!

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Three Garmin options starting from $200

Garmin Venu Smartwatch | Was $350 now $202 at Amazon With a 43% saving on the original $350 asking price, this is a bargain smartwatch that offers a five-day battery life and a large touch screen for easy reading. There are more than 20 pre-installed GPS and outdoor sports apps ready to get you started, too. $202 at Amazon Garmin Venu 2S Smartwatch | Was $400 now $270 at Amazon Capable of running for ten days on a single charge, this bright AMOLED display will look stunning on your wrist. You can listen to music and take part in workouts with this strapped to your wrist and you can even use Garmin Pay to make mobile payments as well. If you're stuck between the Garmin Venu 2S and the Venu 2, we compare them so you don't have to. $270 at Amazon Garmin Venu 2 Smartwatch | Was $400 now $270 at Amazon Including preloaded workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT, and Pilates, the Garmin Venu 2 also lets you create your own using the Garmin Connect app. When we reviewed this watch we found that you can also download up to 650 songs for easy mobile listening. All this and you'll be saving a third on the original $400 asking price. Order now and pay just $269.99. $270 at Amazon

If you already have an Apple Watch and want to keep searching for other Apple-related deals, don't hesitate to check out our live Prime Day Apple Deals hub where we will be updating the best deals as they come in. Prime Day is only once a year so you don't want to miss out on some of the best Prime Day iPad Deals, Prime Day iPhone Deals, and more.