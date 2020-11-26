Big screens let you get more work done and enjoy your entertainment to the max. It's why I love ultrawide monitors for just about any task because the giant screen lets me see and experience more than a standard size monitor ever could. The best ultrawide monitors can be expensive, but this Black Friday, iMore's favorite ultrawide monitor is available for $240 less than its regular price.

Why we love the Dell U3818DW

The Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved Ultrawide Monitor has a special flicker-free screen that won't irritate your eyes as other screens can, meaning long gaming sessions or working long hours will be easier to do. If you tend to get migraines or discomfort from eye-strain, you'll be happy to know that this monitor allows you to rearrange and align your open documents to reduce your eye movements while viewing your screen.