Get a great case for your iPhone with this Cyber Monday deal. Case-Mate is a popular case brand amongst the iMore staff. They make a range of styles from sophisticated to whimsical, and today you can save 30% or more!
Case-Mate iPhone cases
Cyber Monday deal
Get a great price on some of iMore's favorite iPhone cases.
Tired of the same old, same old iPhone cases? Case-Mate makes some really fun cases with personality. I reviewed this sparkly case and found that I loved its glittery good looks, but it's also a serious case with 10-foot drop protection. I found the case to be fun and whimsical but not too silly or girly. Get the latest models in lots of different styles, from iridescent sparkles and tie-dye to fruits and florals, all 30% off or more.
Case-Mate iPhone 11 Series
Choose a fun, colorful, and whimical case for your new iPhone.
Case-Mate iPhone X Series
Have an older X series iPhone? There's a fun case for you, too!
Looking for something a bit more sophisticated? Check out the genuine leather Barely There case, which I reviewed recently. At just 2mm in thickness, this is a minimal case. This case is also marked down 30% to just $14 for the Cyber Monday sale. This is a great price for a high-quality, non-bulky leather case. Choose from a variety of colors.
Case-Mate iPhone 11 Series Barely There
This slim leather case covers your iPhone in style and sophistication. It's perfect if you want serious protection with a touch of class.
Case-Mate iPhone X Series Barely There
This is a minimal case with minimal, but great, style. This is the case for you if you have an older X Series iPhone.
How about a fun case for your AirPods? Case-Mate's AirPods Case gives some color and personality to your plain white AirPods case. Plus, it has a ring for extra grip on your AirPods. I love the Kodak striped KodaChrome style, but you can also find sparkly crystal, silly monster, and plain color styles. This case is compatible with both the original and second-generation AirPods.
Case-Mate AirPods Case
Tired of the boring white case that comes with your AirPods? Cover your AirPods in style with a fun case from Case-Mate.
