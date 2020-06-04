The Nintendo Switch might be pretty difficult to find in stock right now, but luckily Walmart has a deal on another stellar Nintendo console that you can get your hands on right now. The New Nintendo 2DS XL in Black and Turquoise is now on sale for just $99.99 while supplies last, and it's even bundled with Mario Kart 7. At $50 off the bundle's regular cost you'll be scoring one of the best deals to ever reach this console, and it surely won't last for long.

The Nintendo 2DS XL is the successor to the Nintendo 3DS, and it's capable of playing any Nintendo 3DS game out there. This console simply leaves out the 3D functionality for a more streamlined, affordable package, though today's deal is quite a bit more affordable than usual. There's even amiibo functionality so you can use amiibo features in compatible games. Most Nintendo DS games will work on the console as well.

Mario Kart 7 is a must-have in any Nintendo 2DS owner's collection, though there are plenty more you'll want to consider grabbing now so you can start playing once your console arrives at home. Amazon is one of the best places to shop for discounts on video games for all consoles. There are more Mario games like Mario Party: Island Tour, games based on cartoons like Adventure Time, and of course Minecraft. Many games also have the option of being purchased as a digital code so you can download them straight to your console and play immediately without waiting for a package to arrive.

This New Nintendo 3DS XL bundle ships for free at Walmart, though you may be able to get one in your hands a bit faster by choosing free store pickup instead. Meanwhile, Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership.