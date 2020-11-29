When you're watching your favorite show or movie the size of the TV can make a huge difference in the amount of enjoyment you take from it. The same goes for live sports – so long as your team is winning! Right now you can set yourself up with a new Samsung 82-inch Smart LED UHD TV and save a cool $600 as you do it.
Samsung - 82-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
At 82 inches big this TV might just fill the void left by cinemas not being open. Heck, it's probably bigger than some of the screens in your local cinema and right now it's $600 off.
That means the snappily-named UN82RU8000FXZA is just $1,199.99 if you order from Best Buy now. You can even pay for your new TV across 24 months and anyone buying the TV as a gift – who is the lucky person?! – you have until January 16 to return it.
Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with this 82-inch Samsung 4K UHD smart HD TV. The 4K UHD processor optimizes your TV's performance, while HDTV delivers vibrant pictures. Find shows easily with advanced smart browsing with voice control. The Real Game Enhancer on this Samsung 4K UHD smart HD TV provides smooth, lifelike visuals with cinematic sound.
Features include four HDMI inputs, two USB inputs, and support for HDR and even Bixby. Because you can't put a Samsung logo on anything without it getting Bixby.
Buyers can order now and pick up from a store or have their new TV delivered, whichever is more convenient. Me? I'd just be choosing whichever is quickest!
