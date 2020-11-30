Whether you want to add to your smart home or start building one for the first time, this huge range of Cyber Monday smart home products will ensure you can add whatever you need to your home for less. Whether you need smart lightbulbs, home security cameras, or smart locks, get up to 40% off in this Cyber Monday blowout now!

Get everything you need for your smart home this Cyber Monday.

This big range of smart home products covers everything you could possibly need in a smart home.

Highlights include a Kasa Smart KP200 Plug by TP-Link, a smart plug that you can control from anywhere in the home or using a virtual assistant, just $19.99 instead of $30.

You can also pick up this Yale Assure Lock SL, down 30% to just $150 from its usual price of nearly $220. It works with Ring Alarm, and lets you unlock your front door using a keycode combination, or from anywhere using a Z-Wave compatible smart home app.

There's also this ecobee SmartCamera with voice control for indoor home security, it has motion alerts and 1080p video capture, so you can get a live feed of your home whenever movement is detected. Not only that, it has Alexa built-in and on-device processing.

finally, there are these Sylvanica Smart bulbs which work with Alexa and Google Assistant, are dimmable and full color so you can set the mood and tone of any room in your house at the touch of a button or just with your voice. Move fast and check out the whole range of savings here.