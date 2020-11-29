However, despite how awesome they really are, they can be a little on the pricey side, so that is why I am so excited to see the Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition set at a great price thanks to Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. At $50 off, there has never been a better time to create your own smart works of art.

Nanoleaf's colorful light panels are some of my favorite smart home tech pieces with their vivid colors, incredible effects, app controls, and easy installation. I have quite a few sets of panels in my home, Canvas squares , Hexagons , and of course, the classic Triangle shape, each with custom designs that bring a smile to everyone's face when they spring to life each day.

Nanoleaf's Rhythm Edition kit comes with nine modular light panels that allow you to create your own smart works of art. Each panel supports up to 16 million colors, and with the included Rhythm module, these panels can react with pulses and pops to your music.

Create your own smart work of art

Nanoleaf's Rhythm Edition light panel kit includes nine triangular panels that can connect to one another to create custom art that comes to life with vibrant colors and effects. Each panel can display up to 16 million colors and shades of white, and with dynamic scenes, they can transition, fade, and flash automatically.

Installing the panels is a breeze thanks to a peel and stick tape mount system and easy to install linkers that deliver power across your work of art from a single power supply. Since the panels are modular, you can expand this kit all the way up to 30 panels with affordable expansion packs, and if you want to take it even further, you can purchase additional power supplies to add even more panels.

The Nanoleaf Rhythm Edition also comes with a smart microphone module in the box that allows the panels to react to your music with pops of colors, all without setting up complicated software. Once you have everything up on the wall, you can add your light panels to the Nanoleaf app, which gives you remote control access through your phone, as well as through voice assistants like Alexa, Google, and Siri through HomeKit.

