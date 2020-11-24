Black Friday is almost upon us, and you know what that means — tons of sales on everything under the sun, including HomeKit accessories. If you are interested in joining in on the smart home fun with your first accessories, or if you want to expand your connected empire, Black Friday is the absolute best time of the year to save. This year, we have already seen massive discounts on smart plugs, light bulbs, and more at various retailers, and it is only going to get better once Black Friday arrives, so if you want to save, now is the time! Start with savings

If you are just starting, Black Friday is an excellent time to jump in with deals available for the HomeKit essentials: smart plugs and lighting. Smart plugs are hands-down, the easiest way to start, with their simple plug and play nature that makes appliances and devices instantly, well, smart. On Black Friday, you should be able to score HomeKit plugs for as little as $10 each through multi-packs and with single units from brands like Meross. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday Another simple way to get started is HomeKit light bulbs, which screw right into lamps and fixtures the same way as traditional bulbs. We suggest going with the Philips Hue line of lighting as it plays nicely with HomeKit and all of the other smart voice assistants, and it has an expansive ecosystem of accessories. During Black Friday, we often see starter kits that include multiple light bulbs, remotes, and the critical Philips Hue Hub available at the lowest prices of the year. Of course, if you already have your HomeKit home established, Black Friday deals on smart plugs and light bulbs give you the ability to expand even further. In some cases, prices may be so low that it can be cheaper to pick up another starter kit over additional accessories.

Stock up on security

If you have already begun deploying HomeKit accessories around the home, Black Friday is also one of the best times to stock up on additional devices. HomeKit contact sensors, and cameras, while great, only cover specific areas or rooms in and around the home, which doesn't make them a fool-proof method for home security.

For doors and windows, HomeKit contact sensor options are already limited, and at the standard retail price, can add up quickly, especially if you have a larger home and want to cover every entry point. On Black Friday, we expect to see discounts that can shave up to 25% off sensors like the Eve Door and Window, meaning you can essentially get one for free if you are buying in bulk. The same goes for HomeKit cameras, as they are only useful for the area they overlook. HomeKit cameras are typically the most expensive accessory category, but brands like eufy Security are known for having some of the best sales on Black Friday, so this may be the time to pick up more. Recent sales have dropped eufy's Indoor Cam 2K to around $30, and the Indoor Cam Pan 2K down to $40, so we expect to see the same on Black Friday.

Opportunity knocks

Black Friday is also the one time of year that brings prices down on some aspirational HomeKit accessories. Nanoleaf's line of smart light panels are almost certainly a lock for Black Friday, with starter sets usually seeing discounts between $20-$50 on the big day and expansion sets seeing similar savings. In fact, the Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagons are already at their lowest price with sale at Best Buy. Another prime example is the VOCOlinc PureFlow Smart WiFi Air Purifier, which we found to be definitely worth the long wait in our review earlier this year. VOCOlinc is currently offering a 20% discount on it to celebrate Black Friday, knocking $80 off the high price tag. Other expensive HomeKit accessories that have seen massive discounts on Black Friday include HomeKit ceiling fans, HomeKit sprinkler controllers, and HomeKit door locks.

While we don't anticipate any deals on the newly released HomePod mini, Black Friday is usually kind to the original HomePod. The OG HomePod has hit its lowest price levels ever on Black Friday with $100 discounts bringing it down to $199 — a steal for the smart speaker. In addition to high quality, the HomePod acts as a HomeKit hub enabling remote connections to all of your accessories, and it continues to add features like Stereo Pairing, Home Theater Mode, and an Intercom over time.

