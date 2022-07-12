HyperX is a brand that's popular among gamers, but that doesn't mean that its gaming headphones and headsets are only for gamers. Some of my personal favorite headphones that I use on a daily basis come from HyperX, and I use them on the daily with my Apple gear. And right now for Prime Day, you can get one of its best headphones for even less.
The HyperX Cloud II is marketed as a gaming headset, but I love using mine as my main pair of headphones when I'm working and listening to music or in video conference calls. With the memory foam ear pads, these can remain on my head all day and I would even forget they're on.
Game on in peace with this HyperX Prime Day deal
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, Red | Was $100 now $58 at Amazon
HyperX Cloud II features memory foam ear pads and a leather headband with aluminum frame. It's adjustable, comfortable, and should be able to accommodate all head sizes without issue. This headset includes an in-line audio control box on the included audio cable, where you can toggle the 7.1 surround sound feature, as well as playback. It also comes with a detachable microphone, so you can easily communicate with your gaming buddies or even coworkers. It comes in several colors.
I have been using several HyperX headsets as my daily drivers over the past few years, and its one of my favorite brands when it comes to comfortable headphones. The Cloud II headphones are very flexible thanks to that aluminum frame, so you should have no problem getting it to wear comfortably on your head. The memory foam ear pads are super comfy, and do a good job of blocking out external noise, even though these do not have ANC. Sound quality is great for the price point, honestly, and if you plan to use these for gaming, then the 7.1 surround sound help out a lot for an immersive gaming experience.
Again, while these are "gaming" headphones, they work perfect for just regular music and audio listening, and the detachable microphone is pretty good for work calls too. But hey, you can always use them with your Nintendo Switch or other console too. It's an overall great pair of headphones for any situation, and you just can't beat that price. Snag them now, and make sure to check out our other great Apple Prime Day deals for more savings.
