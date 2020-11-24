A great example is this Smart Keyboard for iPad Pro (fourth-generation), currently $120 down from $200.

Black Friday is in full swing, and whilst Apple's own Black Friday deals might not be too much to write home about, there are still plenty of opportunities to score big savings on all your favorite Apple products.

40% off an iPad Smart Keyboard is definitely not to be sniffed at, the Smart Keyboard folio works with both 3rd and 4th generation iPad Pro models (12.9).

Also a pretty sweet deal, get 29% off the Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro.

Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro gives users a full-size keyboard on the go, and lightweight protection for both the front and back of your iPad Pro. It simply clips into place and doubles as a handy stand for optimum typing and viewing angles.

The keyboard connects to your iPad through Apple's Smart Connector, so there are no wires or Bluetooth. As mentioned, this keyboard normally retails through Amazon at $200, so you're saving $80 on the standard price, which really is too good to pass up.

Apple's Black Friday sale will be coming through the Apple Store, where you can store a free gift card worth up to $150 with select purchases. As a rule, the more you spend, the more the gift card is worth. Here's a full list of savings:

iPhone SE - $50 gift card

iPhone XR - $50 gift card

iPhone 11 - $50 gift card

iPad mini - $50 gift card

iPad Pro - $100 gift card

MacBook Air - $50 gift card

MacBook Pro 13-inch - $50 gift card

MacBook Pro 16-inch - $150 gift card

iMac 21.5-inch - $150 gift card

Apple Watch Series 3 - $25 gift card

AirPods / AirPods Pro - $25 gift card

HomePod - $100 gift card

Apple TV 4K / Apple TV HD - $50 gift card

Beats - $50 gift card

Unless you want to buy direct from Apple, its Black Friday sale might not actually represent your best opportunity to score an Apple Black Friday deal. We've seen a ton of Apple devices from iPhone to iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Macs already discounted ahead of the holidays.