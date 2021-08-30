What you need to know
- Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are reportedly signing on for a new Apple TV+ movie.
- The MCU stalwarts are set for roles in the upcoming action adventure movie &Ghosted*.
- Ghosted will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.
Two of the biggest names in Holywood are set to sign on for a new Apple TV+ movie, according to a new report. Both Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are said to be set to appear in Dexter Fletcher's romantic action adventure movie, Ghosted.
According to Deadline. the pair are in "advanced negotiations" about their deals.
Apple Studios has set a high profile project that will reteam Marvel stalwarts Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in Ghosted, a romantic action adventure that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher. He helmed Rocketman and finished Bohemian Rhapsody. The stars are in advanced negotiations. The script is by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of the Deadpool films and Zombieland, and most recently scripted Escape from Spiderhead. They hatched the idea and sold it to Skydance as a pitch.
Apple TV+ and Skydance have something of an ongoing relationship, with the latter being hit CODA. Skydance is also the firm behind upcoming content, including "Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, the Will Smith-Antoine Fuqua film Emancipation, and upcoming is the Ridley Scott-directed Kitbag."
There's obviously no timeline for when we should expect Ghosted to land on our screens, but the thought of Black Widow and Captain America back on our screens together is enough to get almost anyone excited.
If you want to enjoy Ghosted in style — once it arrives! — be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today. This is already shaping up to be a movie that deserves a great TV.
