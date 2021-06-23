Sci-fi epic 'Foundation' coming to Apple TV+ September, says Apple

What you need to know
- Apple has told users in an email that sci-fi epic Foundation is coming to Apple TV+ in September.
- The Problem with Jon Stewart will also reportedly debut that month.
- Siri appears to have previously confirmed Foundation will be released on September 24.
Apple TV+ sci-fi epic Foundation will debut on the platform in September, according to a new email sent by the company to subscribers.
As reported by MacRumors, an email regarding the end of free Apple TV+ trial periods for some users notes the series, based on Isaac Asimov's series of books, will debut in September. MR reports that The Problem With Jon Stewart will also debut that month.
Responding to the report, Screentimes' Sigmund Judge has noted that Siri actually gave away Foundation's release date back in April:
With two separate hints from Apple, September seems a lock-in for the new series, and the date also makes sense given that nearly every major Apple TV+ release has occurred on a Friday. Apple announced Foundation back at WWDC 2020, from the release:
Today at WWDC20, Apple surprised audiences with a first look at "Foundation," the highly anticipated Apple Original drama series based on the internationally revered and award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name.
In the teaser trailer, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer unveils a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, which chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
The Problem with Jon Stewart is a current affairs show hosted by Stewart.
