Sci-fi epic 'Foundation' coming to Apple TV+ September, says Apple

Apple TV+ sci-fi epic Foundation will debut on the platform in September, according to a new email sent by the company to subscribers.

As reported by MacRumors, an email regarding the end of free Apple TV+ trial periods for some users notes the series, based on Isaac Asimov's series of books, will debut in September. MR reports that The Problem With Jon Stewart will also debut that month.

Responding to the report, Screentimes' Sigmund Judge has noted that Siri actually gave away Foundation's release date back in April:

Back in April Siri gave the date away. Isaac Asimov’s #Foundation is set to premiere on Apple TV+, September 24th pic.twitter.com/yzkfoeYWQd — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) June 23, 2021

With two separate hints from Apple, September seems a lock-in for the new series, and the date also makes sense given that nearly every major Apple TV+ release has occurred on a Friday. Apple announced Foundation back at WWDC 2020, from the release: