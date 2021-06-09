Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited 10-episode science fiction drama series "Invasion," from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, "The Martian") and David Weil ("Hunters"). The sweeping character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

The series follows an alien invasion of Earth through multiple different perspectives and stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. The new series will debut with three episodes on October 22, with weekly releases thereafter.

