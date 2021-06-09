What you need to know
- A new sci-fi thriller is coming to Apple TV+ later this year.
- Invasion is a 10-part series that follows an alien invasion of Earth.
Apple has today confirmed that sci-fi thriller Invasion is coming to Apple TV+ later this year.
In a press announcement the company stated:
Apple today revealed the premiere date and teaser for the eagerly awaited 10-episode science fiction drama series "Invasion," from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, "The Martian") and David Weil ("Hunters"). The sweeping character-driven Apple Original series, produced by Boat Rocker Studios, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.
The series follows an alien invasion of Earth through multiple different perspectives and stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna. The new series will debut with three episodes on October 22, with weekly releases thereafter.
Apple hinted at Invasion in its Summer 2021 and Beyond trailer released during WWDC 2021 on Tuesday. From that report:
An exclusive preview of new series and films coming to Apple TV+ now through Fall 2021.
Featuring The Morning Show S2, Ted Lasso S2, See S2, Truth Be Told S2, The Shrink Next Door, Schmigadoon!, Mr. Corman, Trying S2, Physical, CODA, Foundation, Invasion, Greyhound, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Palmer, Cherry, The Banker, Wolfwalkers, The Year Earth Changed, On the Rocks, Lisey's Story, Doug Unplugs, The Snoopy Show, Stillwater, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, Puppy Place, and many more
