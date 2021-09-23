What you need to know
- "Foundation" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The first three episodes are available now.
"Foundation," the anticipated science-fiction epic, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The series, which stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's award-winning novel series.
When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they're forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.
Starring Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, this monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. The Apple Original drama also stars Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.
Led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer, "Foundation" is produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.
If you have not seen the trailer for the new series yet, you can check it out below:
"Foundation" is streaming now on Apple TV+. The first three episodes are available now and Apple will debut another episode each Friday. The first season will be ten episodes in total.
The streaming service is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. It even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
If you want to enjoy the stunning series in the best video quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
