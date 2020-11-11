You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a great iPad deal. Right now, Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro is discounted by as much as $100 at Amazon, dropping it down to all-time low prices there. It's rare to see such a recently-released Apple device get a steep discount like this, so it's well worth hopping on this deal while you can.

The $100 discount applies to the larger 256GB model, though you can find savings on other configurations at Amazon as we approach holiday sales time. The 11-inch modesl are up to $70 off, for example, and the 12.9-inch model with 128GB capacity is down to a new low price at $939.

The updated iPad Pro came out just a few months ago and features a new A12Z Bionic processor, dual camera setup with LiDAR sensor, plus gorgeous edge-to-edge display. These discounts of up to $100 represent new best-ever prices.

The 2020 iPad Pro maintains the 2018 model's industrial design for the most part. It comes in the same two sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch —and has the same gorgeous edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with 120hz ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color gamut.

The processor has been bumped to the A12Z Bionic chip, though the main differences center around the new camera module in the 2020 devices. It features a 12MP standard wide-angle lens and a 10MP ultra-wide lens as well as a LiDAR scanner than stands to be a huge boon for AR use cases. There's also a new studio-quality mic array.

We have a guide to everything you need to know about the 2020 iPad Pro that links to all of our coverage of the device. Our full review goes in-depth, so be sure to give that a read too. If you don't want Apple's newest iPad Pro, take a look at the deals on 2018 models where you can save even more.