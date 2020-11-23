If Apple's HomePod mini is too pricey, consider Amazon's Echo Dot. Now is the time to buy, with Black Friday deals on all of Amazon's devices.

The Echo Dot is a diminutive smart speaker that delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for a full sound. Stream your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts and use your voice to control it. You can ask Alexa to give you a weather report, answer questions, set alarms, and more. You can also use it to control compatible smart devices in your home, such as lights, thermostats, and locks. Make and take phone calls. Buy several and place them in different parts of your home to use as a home intercom system.