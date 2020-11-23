If Apple's HomePod mini is too pricey, consider Amazon's Echo Dot. Now is the time to buy, with Black Friday deals on all of Amazon's devices.
The Echo Dot is a diminutive smart speaker that delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for a full sound. Stream your favorite music, audiobooks, and podcasts and use your voice to control it. You can ask Alexa to give you a weather report, answer questions, set alarms, and more. You can also use it to control compatible smart devices in your home, such as lights, thermostats, and locks. Make and take phone calls. Buy several and place them in different parts of your home to use as a home intercom system.
The fourth-generation model looks an awful lot like a HomePod mini but it's a fraction of the price, especially if you buy it now at Black Friday pricing. Normally $50, the spherical fourth-generation Echo Dot is just $28.99. It's available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.
The softball-sized smart speaker with Alexa built in is perfect for music, information, timers, intercom, news, and your smart home.
If you want to save even more, the hockey puck-shaped third-generation Echo Dot is on sale too. Normally $40, it's just $18.99 right now. This one is available in Charcoal, Heather Gray, Plum, and Sandstone.
This Alexa speaker does everything you'd expect of a smart speaker in a sleek hockey puck-sized package.
Check out the full list of Black Friday deals on Amazon's own devices, such as other Echo products, Kindles, Fire tablets, Ring doorbells, eero WiFi extenders, and more. We have rounded up all the best Apple Black Friday Deals, as well as other Black Friday Deals. We will continue to update these articles, so keep checking back.
