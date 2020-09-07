A ton of Labor Day sales are ongoing right now, but one deal that Apple fans should certainly make the most of is the offer on Apple gift cards at Best Buy. When you buy a $100 Apple gift card there, either physical or digital, you'll get a $10 Best Buy e-gift card thrown in at no extra cost.

Freebie $100 Apple gift card + $10 Best Buy gift card Best Buy is throwing in a $10 Best Buy gift card when you purchase this $100 Apple gift card at regular price. You'll also score four months of Apple Music and Apple News for free if you're a new subscriber. $100.00 $110.00 $10 off See at Best Buy

Since Apple changed over to a new, unified gift card, we've seen very few deals so it's worth jumping on any saving you can these days. Though the Apple gift card isn't being discounted directly, the free $10 credit for Best Buy is as good as cash if shop there with any regularity.

Apple's new gift card can be used for either physical purchases at Apple brick-and-mortar stores or its online store. Alternatively, you can redeem it against your Apple ID and use it for iTunes purchases, apps and games from the App Store, in-app purchases, and subscriptions like Hulu, Spotify, Apple TV+, and more.

Best Buy is also giving new users four months of free Apple Music and Apple News+ access with this deal. If you've never used those services before, that's an $80 value and a great opportunity to try both of them out for free. For even more ways to save on iTunes gift cards daily, check out this list of the Best Credit Cards for Savings.

This deal is part of Best Buy's Labor Day weekend sale, so be sure to place your order before the sale is over and get a look at the full sale before it comes to an end tonight.