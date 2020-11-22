A ton of Black Friday sales are already ongoing right now, but one deal that Apple fans should certainly make the most of is the offer on Apple gift cards at Target. When you buy a $100 Apple gift card there you'll get a $20 Target e-gift card thrown in at no extra cost. Better yet, you can use your RedCard for extra savings.

Since Apple changed over to a new, unified gift card, we've seen very few deals so it's worth jumping on any saving you can these days. Though the Apple gift card isn't being discounted directly, the free $20 credit for Target is as good as cash if shop there with any regularity making this one of the best Apple Black Friday deals of the year for some.

Apple's new gift card can be used for either physical purchases at Apple brick-and-mortar stores or its online store. Alternatively, you can redeem it against your Apple ID and use it for iTunes purchases, apps and games from the App Store, in-app purchases, and subscriptions like Hulu, Spotify, Apple TV+, and more.

Since both gift cards are delivered digitally to your email address, you'll be able to use them to start saving pretty much straight away on other Black Friday deals that you spot at Apple and Target.

This deal is part of Target's Black Friday sale, so be sure to place your order before the sale is over and get a look at the full sale before it comes to an end next week.