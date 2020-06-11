Apple's AirPods 2 have had a few price drops since their release, though the discounts never last long. Right now, there's one such promotion on the second-gen wire-free earbuds at Amazon with their price discounted as low as $130. That's within $1 of their lowest ever price there, so it's not a deal to pass up if you want a pair. The wireless charging version is also on sale at $30 off if you want that added feature.

Wire-free Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case These true wireless earbuds from Apple connect easily and automatically. The H1 chip on the inside lets you access Siri and hear your text messages. You have easy music controls by tapping the earbuds, and the battery lasts up to five hours. $129.98 $159.00 $29 off See at Amazon

With the AirPods 2, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This deal is on the version that includes the wired charging case, so you'll power them back up with the included Lightning cable. Alternatively, go for the wireless charging version, so you can just plop them down on your Qi charger of choice.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, if these aren't for you, they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

Whether you are looking for your first pair of true wireless headphones to help you stay focused while working from home, or want to upgrade your current ones to the AirPods 2, today's the day to go ahead and do just that. If you want a brand new set, check out our list of the best AirPods deals for more options.