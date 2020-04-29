If your whole family is quarantined and you're surrounded by people watching kids videos, binging dramas, and jamming to loud music, you might just need a way to listen to your own entertainment privately. There's never been a better time to get yourself a pair of Apple AirPods, and the 2nd-generation buds with a charging case are down to $127.50 at 6Ave's Newegg store. The same AirPods go for $159 at Apple, and the next best price is $139 at Amazon. You only have until the end of the day to get them at this price, though.

With the AirPods 2, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This deal is on the version that includes the wired charging case so you'll power them up with the included Ligthning cable.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, if these aren't for you, they may well make a fantastic gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

Whether you are looking for your first pair of true wireless headphones to help you stay focused while working from home, or want to upgrade your current ones to the AirPods 2, today's the day to go ahead and do just that. If you want a brand new set, check out our list of the best AirPods deals for more options.