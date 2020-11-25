The new Powerbeats 4 were released earlier this year, the latest wireless-but-wired headphones from Beats. Right now for Black Friday you can pick up the latest Powerbeats for just $100 , a massive saving of $50 (33%) making it one of the best Black Friday headphone deals going.

This upgraded version has longer battery life, faster charge up, an H1 chip, and more. Plus, with a new design, Powerbeats are no longer function over form.

When you want wireless from your phone, but don't mind wired from ear-to-ear.

The latest Powerbeats come with Apple's new H1 chip. A massive upgrade on previous versions, this chips allows you to switch quickly between enabled devices and answer calls much faster, it also strengthens your Bluetooth connection and makes latency much less noticeable.

Powerbeats 4 are charged through a Lightning port and will get you around 15 hours of playback, up from 12 in the previous model. They also have 'fast fuel' charging, which can get you around an hour's listening time with just five minutes of charging. Powerbeats 4 also have a speech-detecting accelerometer and dual-beam forming microphone for targeted voice listening that can help filter out unwanted background noise. They also work with voice assistants like Siri, which can be activated at the touch of a button.

The design of the Powerbeats 4 has been overhauled compared to the 3, improving how they fit on your ears for increased security if you're using them to exercise or are just generally on the move.

This sale extends to Powerbeats 4 in red, black, and white. Whilst Beats is owned by Apple, the headphones work with both iOS and Android devices, making them the perfect choice for anyone looking for a lightweight pair of headphones for exercise or commuting. They are also sweat and water-resistant.