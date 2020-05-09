Stepping into Apple's ecosystem is generally a costly venture, which is why the latest Apple iPod touch is perfect for anyone looking for a way in without spending over $500. Whether you're looking to subscribe to Apple Arcade or you'd like a dedicated Apple Music player, this iPod touch keeps up with all the latest apps and games for iOS with no issues thanks to its updated A10 processing chip.

Released just about a year ago, today's your chance to score nearly $40 off its full cost by picking up a refurbished model on sale at Woot. The latest, 7th generation iPod Touch isn't the only model on sale today however. You can choose from the 6th or 7th generation models starting at just $94.99 while supplies last.

One-Day Discounts Apple iPod Touch Refurbished sale Anyone looking for the most affordable way to get their hands on an iOS device with access to Apple's App Store and more has to check out this one-day sale at Woot on the refurbished iPod Touch. It even includes a 90-day warranty. Starting at $95 See at Woot

The iPod touch has always been a nifty device for those who want access to all of the games and apps you can find exclusively on iOS. It can be your dedicated gaming device, or a dedicated media player, or something you hand over to the kids when they're bored in the car. The latest model features a slim, four-inch form factor and even AR support for games like Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite! However, there's no Face ID or Touch ID, no cellular or Apple Watch connectivity, and no Portrait Mode either. Luckily, the 8MP camera is still capable of taking gorgeous photos without it, and you can choose between using Bluetooth headphones or wired ones with the built-in headphone jack.

To learn more about the iPod touch and why you should pick one up today, check out our review where it scored four out of five stars and a badge of recommendation.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can score a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.