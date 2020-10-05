Apple TV+ hit "The Morning Show" will resume filming of its second season on October 19, according to a report.

Filming had previously stopped – with two episodes almost complete – thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and we've been waiting for it to get back underway ever since. That, according to Deadline, will happen very soon.

EXCLUSIVE: Apple's The Morning Show is headed back to production. The award-winning series is slated to restart filming its second season on October 19. As is the case with any production during COVID, the date is tentative and subject to change.

With two episodes almost complete, it's still expected that the season will include the pandemic itself with some rewriting going on to make that happen.

Season 2 of The Morning Show is expected to reflect the pandemic. While the first two episodes had been almost completed when COVID hit, "I know that they're also rewriting, which is crazy because that's what happened in the first season," Duplass told Deadline in August. They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we've got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don't know what they're doing but I know they're rewriting."

There's no telling when we can expect the new season to air, but it isn't going to be any time soon for obvious reasons. That's a shame as well, with "The Morning Show" picking up awards for its electric first season.