Season two of 'For All Mankind' to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 19

What you need to know
- The second season of For All Mankind will premiere on February 19, 2021.
- The trailer for the second season is out now.
Apple's space race drama For All Mankind has announced that the second season of the exciting series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021. The series made the announcement on Twitter earlier today.
Prepare for the next era. #ForAllMankind Season 2 premieres February 19 on the @AppleTV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Deadline had reported back in August that the new season only had two episodes left to shoot when it resumed production after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The series, one of four original series to launch Apple TV+ last November, is produced by Sony Pictures TV. It had two episodes left to shoot from its Season 2 order when production shut down industrywide in mid-March. I hear filming on the remaining two episodes started today on the Sony lot in Culver City.
That didn't stop the series from releasing a trailer for the new season back in August. You can also watch the entire first season now on Apple's streaming service. The new season of the series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021. Check out the trailer for the second season of For All Mankind below.
Apple TV+ reportedly picks up a Tetris movie starring Taron Egerton
Everyone loves Tetris but do you know the backstory to the game? This Apple TV+ movie is going to fix that.
Fortnite is coming back to iPhone and iPad thanks to NVIDIA
Fortnite will be coming back to the iPhone and iPad soon enough thanks to a partnership between NVIDIA and Epic Games. Fortnite will be accessible through the web browser via GeForce Now, and the two are currently working on a touch control system to make iOS gamers extra happy.
NVIDIA brings its cloud gaming to iOS through the web browser
Where there's a will there's a way and thanks to the magic of the web, NVIDIA is bringing its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, to iOS users without the need for a dedicated app. Because Apple won't allow that, but they can't stop a web app.
Protect and spruce up your AirPods Pro with these fantastic cases
How much do you love your AirPods Pro? Make sure to keep the charging case safe with these cool cases!