Season two of 'For All Mankind' to premiere on Apple TV+ on February 19

Apple's space race drama For All Mankind has announced that the second season of the exciting series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021. The series made the announcement on Twitter earlier today.

Deadline had reported back in August that the new season only had two episodes left to shoot when it resumed production after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series, one of four original series to launch Apple TV+ last November, is produced by Sony Pictures TV. It had two episodes left to shoot from its Season 2 order when production shut down industrywide in mid-March. I hear filming on the remaining two episodes started today on the Sony lot in Culver City.

That didn't stop the series from releasing a trailer for the new season back in August. You can also watch the entire first season now on Apple's streaming service. The new season of the series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021. Check out the trailer for the second season of For All Mankind below.