Apple has dropped the trailer for the second season of "Ghostwriter," its hit children's series on Apple TV+ which won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program.
The new season focuses on a ghost who, while haunting a local bookstore, releases a bunch of fictional characters out into the real world. Four neighborhood kids must team up to solve the mystery surrounding the ghost.
The series is a reimagining of Sesame Workshop's 1992 show, with each episode featuring characters from the works of past and present literature.
