What you need to know
- Season two of Servant is starting off with twice the audience size.
As reported by Deadline, the first episode of season two of Servant raked in more than twice the viewers as the first season. Season two of the series premiered on Apple TV+ on January 15.
The report notes that the season accomplished this feat with only one episode, whereas season one had the benefit of three episodes being released at the same time.
Making the comparison even more advantageous, Apple TV+ released three episodes at launch for Season 1 in November 2019 vs. only one last week; meaning that the viewing of the Season 2 premiere episode during its first week more than doubled that for the first three episodes from Season 1 combined during post-launch week.
While Apple does not report streaming numbers of its shows or movies, Deadline believes that Servant is as popular as some of the service's most popular titles like Defending Jabob and Ted Lasso.
Outside of the U.S., the sophomore season of Servant has posted big year-to-year viewership increases in such markets as France, Mexico and Spain. The Season 2 debut also boosted binging of Season 1 on Apple TV+. The viewing of the 10 episodes from Season 1 skyrocketed more than five times during the Season 2 premiere week vs. the weekly average over the previous six months.
Earlier today, series creator M. Night Shyamalan talked about the making of season two and his relationship with Apple in creating the show.
The second episode for season two of Servant will premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
