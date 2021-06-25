What you need to know
- The second season of Central Park has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The series continues to follow the quirky and heartwarming story of the Tillerman family.
Season two of Central Park has made its official debut on Apple TV+.
The second season of the award-winning animated series continues to follow the Tillerman family as they attempt to live in and take care of the famous New York City park.
In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor's corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen by her side eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.
The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr., and an NAACP Image Awards nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.
"Central Park" is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.
If you haven't seen it yet, get a taste of what is in store with season two by checking out the trailer for the new season below:
The second season of Central Park is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to experience it in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 15 brings users a handy new beta feature for iCloud backups
A new feature spotted in iOS 15 will automatically detect if an iCloud backup was made on a beta version of iOS 15 before updating your iPhone accordingly during setup.
Check out a bustling Apple Tower Theatre on its opening day
Yesterday saw Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles open its doors for the first time – and people were just as excited as you might have expected them to be!
Apple announces new Time to Walk episodes for Fitness+
Apple has today announced new Time to Walk episodes for Apple fitness plus featuring Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga.
These HomeKit accessories won't upset your landlord
Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb! You can still deck out your humble abode with these HomeKit accessories.