Season two of Central Park has made its official debut on Apple TV+.

The second season of the award-winning animated series continues to follow the Tillerman family as they attempt to live in and take care of the famous New York City park.

In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor's corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own, with Helen by her side eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie. The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr., and an NAACP Image Awards nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category. "Central Park" is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

If you haven't seen it yet, get a taste of what is in store with season two by checking out the trailer for the new season below: