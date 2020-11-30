With Cyber Monday now in full swing, there's never been a better time to upgrade the security in your smart home. Right now in this eufy Cyber Monday sale, you can score a bunch of eufy security products from as little as $27.99. That includes eufy's Security 2K Indoor Cam, the eufyCam 2 Wireless, the eufy Security 1080p Indoor Cam and eufy's range of video doorbells. All come with integration for Apple HomeKit, as well as Amazon Alexa, and Google assistant for ultimate integration. Check it out!

Stay safe Eufy Security HD home security cameras The sale includes wired and wireless cameras. Some are good for indoors, some for outside. Many can work together and work with your smart home and voice control if you connect to your Wi-Fi. The video doorbells come with chimes, too. Up to 38% off See at Amazon

The Eufy indoor cam is a great way to keep tabs on things going on around your living room or for guarding a specific area of the house. You can use it to view everything going on in its line of sight in 2K clarity or 1080p when using HomeKit. The camera also has two-way audio so you can hear what's going on and speak in real-time through the camera. Integrate it with your smart home to open up even more possibilities.

The video doorbell is also a great way to keep tabs on whoever is knocking at your door. It records in 1080p resolution and has both advanced HDR for image quality and Distortion Correction to really make it clear who's out there. You can use the two-way audio to communicate with your guests and you'll get smart alerts. The doorbell has advanced AI tech that can tell the difference between a human and a cat, for example.

The free electronic chime that comes with the doorbell supports eight ringtones including holiday-themed ones and has an adjustable volume level.

Check out the rest of the sale for all the other Eufy cameras that are discounted today or check out our Cyber Monday deals for even more ways to save on home security.