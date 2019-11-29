What you need to know
- Apple shared a new "See" featurette.
- Cast and crew discuss their journeys making the show.
- The 2-minute 28-second video is available on YouTube.
Apple TV+ launch show "See" might have had mixed reviews but Apple has already renewed it for a second season. And now it's further promoting the show by sharing a new featurette titled "The Journey."
In the video – which runs for 2 minutes and 28 seconds and was spotted by 9to5Mac – we see the show's cast and crew discuss "their stories and personal journeys behind the scenes that helped bring the show to life."
If you're a fan of "See" you'll definitely enjoy this video, and even if you're on the fence I reckon it's well worth a couple of minutes of your time. "See" has received some unfair criticism in some quarters, while I've heard good things from others. As with so many TV shows and movies I'd suggest checking "See" out for yourself before making any judgements.
Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and of course Apple TV. If you bought Apple hardware recently there's a good chance you can get a free year of service, too. Head to the TV app on an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to find out.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
