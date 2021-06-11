Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for Stephen King's Lisey's Story in which director Pablo Larraín talks about the process he went through when putting the eight-part show together.

The three-minute video shows us glimpses of what we can expect from the show while Pablo Larraín explains how he went from one distinct vision for Lisey's Story to one that more closely matched that of writer Stephen King.

The YouTube video is well worth watching, especially if you're a fan of either King or Larraín's work in general and Lisey's Story in particular.