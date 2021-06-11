What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for Stephen King's Lisey's Story.
- Director Pablo Larraín explains the process he went through directing the 8-part show.
Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for Stephen King's Lisey's Story in which director Pablo Larraín talks about the process he went through when putting the eight-part show together.
The three-minute video shows us glimpses of what we can expect from the show while Pablo Larraín explains how he went from one distinct vision for Lisey's Story to one that more closely matched that of writer Stephen King.
The YouTube video is well worth watching, especially if you're a fan of either King or Larraín's work in general and Lisey's Story in particular.
Bringing Stephen King's novel, Lisey's Story, to life started with a vision, and Director Pablo Larraín had a dark one. Join Pablo and the cast as they explore his passionate creative process.
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.
You will of course need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to take Lisey's Story in, not to mention the many other great shows already available on the streaming service.
With Apple having just released a new Apple TV 4K, maybe now is the time to get yourself a new box? Make sure to check out the best Apple TV deals before you make a purchase, though!
