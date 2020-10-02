What you need to know
- Today, "Tiny World" premiered on Apple TV+.
- Apple also released a behind the scenes video on the series.
- The video shows how the filmmakers captured such tiny creatures.
Apple TV+ debuted its new nature documentary series "Tiny World" today. The series, narrated by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man himself), tells the story of some of the smallest animals that inhabit the earth.
In addition to all six episodes of the show landing on Apple TV+ today, Apple has also released a behind the scenes look at how the filmmakers captured the animals that make up the series.
Discover how the filmmakers behind Tiny World used cutting-edge technology to capture the perspectives of some of the smallest creatures on the planet. The new docuseries Tiny World is available now, exclusively on Apple TV+.
According to the video description, it took the filmmakers behind "Tiny World" almost ten years to capture all two hundred species.
From renowned filmmaker Tom Hugh-Jones and narrated and executive produced by Paul Rudd, Tiny World brings viewers around the world to reveal the unseen lives of some of Earth's smallest heroes and the extraordinary things they do to survive. With nearly 10 years in the making and over 200 species filmed, the nature docuseries is filled with surprising stories and never-before-scene animal behavior.
The video shows off how capturing these animals required unique methods in filmmaking, including the use of drones and motion control rigs.
Check out the behind the scenes look at "Tiny World" on Apple TV+ below:
