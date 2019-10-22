What you need to know
- "See" is an Apple TV+ launch show.
- Stars include Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard.
- The show premiered at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California.
Apple continued its Apple TV+ publicity push yesterday with the premiere of "See," one of the service's launch titles. The show is written and created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence, with some big name stars thrown in to the mix. Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper and Yadira Guevara-Prip to name a few.
"See" takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed. Alfre Woodard stars as Paris, Baba Voss's spiritual leader.
"See" is one of the launch shows that I'm most looking forward to and it looks like Momoa and co. were in fine form at the premiere. I'll be watching to see whether the show lives up to all the hype and huge expendature.
Apple TV+ will be available from November 1 and will cost $4.99 per month for the whole family. Buyers of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV produts will receive a free year of Apple TV+, too.
