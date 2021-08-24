What you need to know
- Apple TV+ hit SEE will have its second season debut on August 27.
- A new first-look video gives us an idea of what we should expect from this upcoming season. -.
Apple TV+ hit SEE is getting a second season and it will debut on the streaming service this coming Friday. Now, Apple TV+ has shared a first look at what we should expect from the bombastic second act.
Set to star Dave Bautista as Edo, brother to Jason Momoa's Baba Voss, the second season has all of the makings of a classic — even if it's fair to say the first one fell a little flat. If this new video is any indication, things are looking up for season two!
Check it out!
In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family. His estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) has captured Baba's daughter Haniwa, vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict.
The second season of SEE stars Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard and is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.
Season two will begin this Friday, August 24 and it's already looking like it could be the hit we hoped season one would be.
If you want to enjoy SEE in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Keychron Q1 brings premium customization at an affordable price
Keychron's latest mechanical keyboard, the Q1, is one of the best 75% layout boards you can buy right now if you care about customizing. It features a full aluminum body, gasket mount design, hot-swappable sockets, and fully works with VIA and QMK for key mapping.
South Korea set to ban Apple from making developers use in-app purchases
In a huge development, South Korea looks set to pass legislation banning Apple and Google from requiring developers to use their respective in-app purchase systems.
Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for season two of 'The Morning Show'
Season two of the drama series, which continues to follow the story of the employees of UBA, will premiere on Friday, September 17.
These screen protectors keep your Switch Lite in pristine condition
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!