Apple TV+ hit SEE is getting a second season and it will debut on the streaming service this coming Friday. Now, Apple TV+ has shared a first look at what we should expect from the bombastic second act.

Set to star Dave Bautista as Edo, brother to Jason Momoa's Baba Voss, the second season has all of the makings of a classic — even if it's fair to say the first one fell a little flat. If this new video is any indication, things are looking up for season two!

Check it out!