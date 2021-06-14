Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound amazing and boast a host of premium features. They pretty much do everything you might hope the best true wireless earbuds would do. Sennheiser has been a leader in the audio world for 75 years. You'd expect excellent sound, and you get it with the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds. Bespoke 7 mm dynamic drivers enhance your listening experience. You get deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. The earbuds' accompanying app lets you customize your listening experience via adjustable equalizers and the earbuds' control gestures. Block out the outside world with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or let it in with Transparent Hearing. The ergonomic earbuds are comfortable to wear for hours and come with a selection of ear tips for individual fit. You get generous battery life with up to seven hours of playtime, or up to 28 hours by recharging with the case. The IPX4 rating means they are splashproof. Voice assistant support lets you access Siri or Google Assistant. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The only feature missing, which only matters to full-on Apple users, is the automatic device-switching you get with Apple's AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. They are also a bit clunky-looking, in my opinion, but to each their own.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds Bottom line: Excellent sound and a stellar feature set define these premium earbuds The Good Fantastic and customizable sound

Active Noise Cancellation/Transparent Hearing

Customizable earbud controls

28-hour battery life (with case)

Splashproof IPX4 rating The Bad Pricey

No automatic switching

Slightly clunky-looking From $250 at Amazon

$250 at Best Buy

$250 at B&H

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds: Price and availability

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds are available on Sennheiser's site or at any of your favorite big box or electronics stores. You can find them easily both online and in brick-and-mortar stores, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. The price is roughly $250 just about everywhere. Choose from two colors: Black or White. The charging case for the Black earbuds is gray while the White earbuds' case is tan. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds: What sounds good

There's a lot to love about Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds. They sound incredible, thanks to bespoke 7 mm dynamic drivers, deep bass, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble. You get four different-sized ear tips, for a just-right fit that gives you some passive noise isolation. Turn on Active Noise Cancellation to block out even more of the outside world, or use Transparent Hearing to let it in. I have very sensitive ears and usually can't wear earbuds in or headphones on my ears very long before they start to bother me, but I've had no issues with the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds. Though they are certainly larger than some other earbuds I own, they are not heavy at all. The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound incredible. I love the customizability of these earbuds. Like most Bluetooth earbuds, there are a number of gesture controls. The default: tap the left earbud to play/pause or tap the right earbud to access the voice assistant. Tap the left earbud twice to go to the next track, the right earbud to turn on Transparent Hearing. Tap the left earbud three times to go to the previous track, the right earbud to turn on ANC. Tap and hold the left earbud to turn the volume down, the right earbud to turn the volume up. You can accept or end calls with a tap on either earbud; reject calls with a double-tap on either earbud. You don't like this setup? Well, you can change most of these assigned functions around within the app. Even cooler is the fact that you can adjust the earbuds' built-in equalizer the way you like it within the app.

Sennheiser Smart Control Control the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds' built-in equalizer, customize the gesture controls, and more within this app. Free on the App Store

I've found battery life to be excellent. While I haven't timed my usage, Sennheiser's claim of seven-hour play plus up to 28 hours using the charging case sounds about right. The USB-C (to USB-A) charging cable you need to charge the case is included. Other nice features include the IPX4 rating which means you can use them at the gym and you don't need to worry if you get rained on while wearing them. They are not submersible, however. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds: What's not so good

There's no denying that these are expensive earbuds, in line with Apple's AirPods Pro price-wise but lacking the easy device switching between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Sennheiser does make device switching as easy as possible. Just go into your previous device's Settings app, tap Bluetooth, disconnect them, and then connect them to your current device.

They are no doubt expensive, like AirPods Pro, but lack the easy device switching that Apple provides.

You may or may not like the look of these earbuds. They certainly don't have that sleek Apple aesthetic, going instead for a bulkier look. As I mentioned, they aren't heavy, but I can't help but think of Frankenstein's monster when I look in the mirror. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds: Competition

The obvious competitor is Apple AirPods Pro. You'll get excellent sound, that gorgeous Apple aesthetic, and effortless device switching. If you're all-in on Apple's walled garden, I'd probably recommend the AirPods Pro. For over-ear headphone enthusiasts, the Apple AirPods Max should be considered. However, if you're not Apple-exclusive, definitely give the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds a listen.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds' price point may be prohibitive to some. If that's the case, check out the EarFun Free Pro Wireless Earbuds. You'll get plenty of premium features and great sound without the big price tag. Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds: Should you buy it?