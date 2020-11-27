With Black Friday now in full swing, there are plenty of deals to be had on some really excellent household appliances, including this range of Shark vacuums, both robot and upright.

The best thing about this line of deals is the choice between manual and automatic. That is, you can pick out a nifty upright like the Shark LA322 Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner on sale for $119.99 if you prefer the vigour of a cleaning workout and want to make sure you hit all the dirt spots yourself. If you prefer a more hands-off approach, then Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum on sale for $319.99 is a perfect alternative, with all convenience that a robot vacuum can bring to your home. These are some of the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals going.

The Shark LA322 Navigator Upright Vacuum Cleaner looks like a traditional vacuum cleaner but it's a lot more versatile than most. It's a lift-away model that lets you clean stairs, furniture, and hard-to-reach places more easily by removing the detachable pod so you can carry it around with you. It also features advanced swivel steering for better maneuvering, while powerful integrated LED headlights can illuminate any hidden debris. It even comes with a five-year warranty.

Meanwhile, if you'd rather sit back and let your vacuum do all the work for you, it's time to invest in a smart robot vacuum like the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robotic Vacuum. Today's deal saves you $280 off its regular price and marks the best deal we've ever seen on this model. This robotic vacuum is unlike many others; not only can it clean your floors by itself but it will even empty its dustbin when it's full. It recharges itself, too, meaning you don't need to worry about coming home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor.