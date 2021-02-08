Time to upgrade! Get an iPhone 12 mini + Unlimited Data for $60/mo

'Servant' creator M. Night Shyamalan to host Reddit AMA on Feb 11

M. Night Shyamalan wants to answer your questions.
Joe Wituschek

M Night Shyamalan Reddit AmaSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • M. Night Shyamalan is hosting a Reddit AMA.
  • The AMA kicks off on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

M. Night Shyamalan was back behind the camera for episode four in the second season of 'Servant', the thriller/drama on Apple TV+. The director had actually handed off directorial duties to others for some episodes this season including his daughter, who actually wrote and directed two episodes.

Saleka Shyamalan wrote and performed a song for the show. She said that it was written during quarantine and enjoys collaborating with the family. She gave up being a classically trained pianist to become a singer/songwriter. Ishani Shyamalan is a senior in college and already has a promising directing career. She wrote and directed two episodes in season 2 and has directed music videos for Saleka.

ServantSource: Apple

To celebrate Shyamalan being back to direct the fourth episode, the director will be hosting a Reddit AMA on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

In honor of @MNightShyamalan directing Episode 204 of @Servant, he'll be hosting his first-ever Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on February 11. Don't miss your chance to go live with this master of mystery.

Servant Season 2 is available now on Apple TV+ https://tv.apple.com/show/servant/umc.cmc.4y25wuby7pck9o6vaubbbk7gb?at=1010lGbf&ct=atvp_servant_gen_gen&itscg=80098&itsct=atvp_servant_gen_gen

If you've ever wanted to get a question about 'Servant' or any other movies of Shyamalan's, this is your chance. Episode five for the second season of 'Servant' will premiere this Friday, February 12th.

