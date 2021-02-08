'Servant' creator M. Night Shyamalan to host Reddit AMA on Feb 11

Saleka Shyamalan wrote and performed a song for the show. She said that it was written during quarantine and enjoys collaborating with the family. She gave up being a classically trained pianist to become a singer/songwriter. Ishani Shyamalan is a senior in college and already has a promising directing career. She wrote and directed two episodes in season 2 and has directed music videos for Saleka.

M. Night Shyamalan was back behind the camera for episode four in the second season of 'Servant', the thriller/drama on Apple TV+ . The director had actually handed off directorial duties to others for some episodes this season including his daughter, who actually wrote and directed two episodes.

To celebrate Shyamalan being back to direct the fourth episode, the director will be hosting a Reddit AMA on Thursday, February 11 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.

In honor of @MNightShyamalan directing Episode 204 of @Servant, he'll be hosting his first-ever Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on February 11. Don't miss your chance to go live with this master of mystery. Servant Season 2 is available now on Apple TV+ https://tv.apple.com/show/servant/umc.cmc.4y25wuby7pck9o6vaubbbk7gb?at=1010lGbf&ct=atvp_servant_gen_gen&itscg=80098&itsct=atvp_servant_gen_gen

If you've ever wanted to get a question about 'Servant' or any other movies of Shyamalan's, this is your chance. Episode five for the second season of 'Servant' will premiere this Friday, February 12th.