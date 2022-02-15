The person behind the creation of Apple TV+ show Severance says that they got the idea for it after working "meaningless" and "mind-numbing" jobs.

The new show, whose first two episodes will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from Friday, stars Adam Scott among others. And its creator was speaking with Variety when the subject of inspiration came up.

"I worked a string of office jobs when I first got to L.A., and one in particular was in this weird little windowless office," Erickson told Variety. "And I would be doing these sort of weird, seemingly meaningless, repetitive tasks all day long and it was just mind-numbing. And I caught myself one day walking in thinking, 'Man, I wish I could just totally not experience the next eight hours. I wish I could disassociate and just have it be 5 and suddenly I'm going home.'

Erickson went on to say that the feeling of wanting to make time disappear was a strange one considering how short a time we have on this planet. And that's when the idea for Severance came together.

"And it occurred to me that that's kind of a messed up thing to catch yourself wishing for, considering we have limited, precious time on this Earth, and here I was wishing I could give some of it back," he continued. "It really was born of my own corporate misery."

The full Variety interview is worth a read for more insight into how the show ticks along, but the best thing to do is just watch it from Friday.

