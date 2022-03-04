Apple Arcade now has a new game for people to download with Shadow Blade+ ready and raring to go.

The popular slasher from yesteryear will give all Apple Arcade fans something to play this weekend despite the one negative we have to level at it — there's no support for game controllers. But apart from that, players have plenty to look forward when using the on-screen touch-based controls

Here's how developer Crescent Moon Games describes Shadow Blade+.

Shadow Blade is a fast paced action platformer game for iOS with intuitive touch controls. Kuro is a young man on his quest to become the Shadow Blade. He must seek the teachings of the last remaining ninja master. You will guide him through challenging levels, around countless traps, sneaking past enemies or right over their dead bodies. You have to be fast, be stealthy, be aware of your environment. You have to be a ninja.

Gamers who download the new game from the App Store will be able to enjoy "40 beautiful levels to explore* as well as tons of secret objects to find. Art fans will also enjoy the "Fantastic 3D world with smooth as silk character animations," too.

You'll need to be an Apple Arcade subscription to play, of course, unless you're already an Apple One subscriber.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It's just a shame this title won't support your new controller!