Shazam Dolly Parton to get up to five months of Apple Music for free

Apple is running its latest promotion to offer free months of Apple Music to new subscribers in a unique way. The company has partnered up with country music legend Dolly Parton to offer new subscribers to its music streaming service five months of free service.

Parton posted the offer to her Twitter feed, saying that new subscribers can grab up to 5 months of Apple Music for free.

.@Shazam #5to9 during tonight's #SuperBowl to unlock a special surprise! You can also get up to 5 months of @AppleMusic free if you're a new subscriber https://www.shazam.com/promotions/upto5mo/555614468

As reported by 9to5Mac, the offer is available to those in the following countries:

Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Canada, United States

Parton also recently partnered with Apple on the company's new Time to Walk audio experiences as part of the company's Apple Fitness+ workout subscription service.

If you missed Shazaming the song during the Super Bowl to get the offer, you can click on the link in Parton's Twitter post or look up the song in the Shazam app which is free to download from the App Store. Apple commonly runs free Apple Music promotions, but they are usually up to four months, so tonight's offer is better than most.