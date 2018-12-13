Best answer: If you love both espresso-based drinks and convenience, a Nespresso like the Essenza Mini is the fastest way to get your fix in the morning. However, you're only going to get top-quality drinks from a proper espresso machine like a De'Longhi EC155.

A Nespresso machine blends espresso and convenience

I'm not going to sit here and tell you that Nespresso will produce the best espresso you've ever had. It's coffee that comes in pods, and you can only ask for so much in terms of quality. However, if you want the basic espresso experience in a quick, convenient package, a Nespresso machine offers what you're looking for.

Nespresso machines, like similar products from Keurig and other companies, uses tiny pods full of hot water to create various espresso drinks. The pods come in different flavors, offering you a variety of choices to fill your espresso needs. Just pop the pod into the machine, start the process, and you'll be good to go.

The Nespresso Essenza Mini is the machine most people should get

The Nespresso Essenza Mini makes most of the same drinks that the more expensive Nespresso machines do. The water reaches the ideal serving temperature in under 30 seconds, and the machine automatically switches off after nine minutes to save power.

Additionally, you can adjust the cup size to suit your needs between Espresso (1.35 ounces) and Lungo (5 ounces). The Essenza Mini also comes with a complimentary set of Nespresso pods to get you started.

A lot of espresso machines will make better coffee for just a little more hassle

The appeal of a Nespresso machine is the convenience of getting everything you need in a small pod, and getting it quickly. However, if you're willing to endure a little more hassle than that, you should consider a full espresso maker.

Up front: yes, for most espresso makers, especially models at this price point, you'll need a separate grinder for your beans if you don't get them pre-ground. That right there is enough to make some people say "Screw it, I'm getting a Nespresso!" It's a fair assessment, but you will get better, more delicious results using something like the De'Longhi EC155, an espresso maker that costs less than the cheapest Nespresso machine. If you live with someone who doesn't like espresso but does like Cappuccino, the De'Longhi makes those, too.

Yes, the convenience factor of a Nespresso is hard to beat for a lot of people. However, if an espresso is something you take a lot of joy in consuming, I think it's worth doing right.